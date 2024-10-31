Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,286 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 76.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $88.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.57 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NRG

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.