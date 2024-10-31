Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in NVR by 57.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,679. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR opened at $9,074.06 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,410.74 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9,420.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8,418.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $125.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 496.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.