Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,132 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,917 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 169,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $161.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.65. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $164.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

