Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 79.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 48,124 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.28.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

