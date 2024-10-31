Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,968,000 after purchasing an additional 92,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,586,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,566,000 after purchasing an additional 153,127 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,668,000 after purchasing an additional 175,221 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,568 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $100.52 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.03.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

