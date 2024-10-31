Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 102.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $203.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

In related news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,852.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,975 shares of company stock worth $9,386,158 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

