Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 319.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,450,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after purchasing an additional 892,494 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $56,177,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,795,000 after purchasing an additional 383,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $36,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.7 %

OMC opened at $102.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.76. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

