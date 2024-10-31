PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Sells $346,482.10 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $346,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,353.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.55. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $125.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average of $102.94.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PCAR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in PACCAR by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 610,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,963 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $2,862,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 666,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,590,000 after buying an additional 105,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.