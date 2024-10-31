Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,002 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 216.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,420.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $396.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.68%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

