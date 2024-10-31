Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,299 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IFRA opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

