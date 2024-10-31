Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,424 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $1,384,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Nutanix by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,378,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Nutanix by 387.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.31, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.18. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.48.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. Research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

