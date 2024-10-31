Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $569,362.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,362.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total value of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,350.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,012 shares of company stock valued at $36,767,286. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $361.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $377.03.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.33.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

