Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 34.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2,441.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $2,862,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,314,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $95,225.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,899.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,314,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,095 shares of company stock worth $24,552,712 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $513.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.30. The stock has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.17 and a 12 month high of $523.34.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

