Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $539,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 290.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

