Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $575,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,633,000 after purchasing an additional 696,031 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 58.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,249,000 after buying an additional 2,868,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HF Sinclair by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,665,000 after buying an additional 399,988 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after acquiring an additional 997,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,502,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,131,000 after acquiring an additional 199,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $64.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

