Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,695,632.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,321 shares of company stock worth $3,374,089 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.33.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock opened at $561.25 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $408.62 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.26. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,068.33 and a beta of 1.64.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

