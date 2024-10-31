Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in TransUnion by 963.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.9 %

TRU stock opened at $103.07 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average is $86.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.37%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $248,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $248,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,047.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,710.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $1,209,589. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

