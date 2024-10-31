Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after buying an additional 49,346 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $1,772,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 165.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $431.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $414.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $204.11 and a one year high of $456.16.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

