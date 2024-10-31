Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.18 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

