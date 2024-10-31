Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 207 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

