Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $29.92.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

