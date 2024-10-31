Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 289,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,349,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $208.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.25 and a 52-week high of $214.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on RCL
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.