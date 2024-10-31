PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $75.55 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $76.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group raised their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

