PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $9,024,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of DOC opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74.
Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
