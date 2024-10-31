PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after acquiring an additional 248,828 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $1,908,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $932,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,184,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. BNP Paribas raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $222.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.87 and a 200 day moving average of $186.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.29 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,261 shares of company stock valued at $72,263,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

