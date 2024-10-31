PFG Investments LLC Sells 100 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $128.16 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 284.80, a P/E/G ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.45.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,237,771.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 347,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,928 shares of company stock valued at $63,079,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.54.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

