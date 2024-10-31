Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

