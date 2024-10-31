Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinterest Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of PINS stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $45.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,154.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.32.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
