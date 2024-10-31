Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,154.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.32.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

