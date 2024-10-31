Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Prothena by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $972.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.17. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $41.54.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $132.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3184.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRTA. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

