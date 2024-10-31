Pullen Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pullen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after buying an additional 778,297 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after buying an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after buying an additional 1,040,594 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $1,888,088,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPM opened at $224.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

