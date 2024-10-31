Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Piper Sandler

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.58.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $155.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $160.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $278,533.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,459.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $48,783,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $46,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,151,000 after buying an additional 345,754 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 601.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 277,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after buying an additional 238,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 222.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 299,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,028,000 after buying an additional 206,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

