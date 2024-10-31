R Andrew Massey Sells 3,977 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,520. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $315.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.02. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.46 and a 12-month high of $330.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 268.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

