Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Republic Services Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE RSG opened at $198.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.65. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.82 and a 52 week high of $208.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.19. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

