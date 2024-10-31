Savers Value Village (SVV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Savers Value Village’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Savers Value Village to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SVV opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. Savers Value Village has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

SVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

