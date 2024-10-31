SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.23.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $231.88 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.77 and its 200-day moving average is $214.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.70%.

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,084.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

