SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,599,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 273,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000.

Shares of GLDM opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

