SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 96,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $257.50 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $179.11 and a twelve month high of $257.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

