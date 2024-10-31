SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,571 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after buying an additional 1,519,822 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64,333 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,722,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,672,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,273,000 after purchasing an additional 338,637 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.13 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.