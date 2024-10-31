State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $135.69 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $150.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Mizuho cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.