State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,995 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 481.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 272,226 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 571,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,064,000 after purchasing an additional 225,832 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,550,000 after acquiring an additional 202,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on STLD shares. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.29.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.8 %

STLD stock opened at $132.77 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.08 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day moving average is $126.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,387,767.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $19,523,371.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,387,767.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $19,523,371.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $269,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,106. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

