State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tanger were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 1,412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tanger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Tanger Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SKT stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. Tanger Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

