State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,455 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Clorox by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $156.56 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.14 and a 200-day moving average of $145.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

