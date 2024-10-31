State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 14.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kohl’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 50.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 97.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 45,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:KSS opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

