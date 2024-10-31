Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $189.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,457.69, a PEG ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.18 and its 200 day moving average is $145.11. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $86.49 and a twelve month high of $191.48.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,523,889.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 10,334 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,779,101.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,352,462.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at $49,523,889.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,050,448. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 648.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,117 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,489 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,284 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,717,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 91.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the technology company's stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

