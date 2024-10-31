Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 642.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 126,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $205.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

