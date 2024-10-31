Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 13,444 iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of BATS EMGF opened at $48.40 on Thursday. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $667.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

