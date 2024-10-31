Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $740,000 Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 133.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 228,107 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $6,784,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 272.5% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 141,699 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 76,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $2,748,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

