Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $900,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,247 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. United Community Bank grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

IBDP stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

