Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $958,000 Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 148,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $84.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

