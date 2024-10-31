Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 144,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.